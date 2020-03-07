Home Cities Delhi

Under Cluster Scheme, Delhi government deploy 100 low-floor AC buses, a decade after DTC

Until now, the Delhi Transport Corporation  was the sole operator of low-floor air-conditioned buses which were inducted about 10 years ago.  

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot after flagging off 100 low-floor air-conditioned buses on Friday | Ashish Kumar Kataria

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will deploy 9,000 more buses within the next year in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday, after he flagged-off 100 new low-floor AC buses under the Cluster Scheme.

“We will turn the transport sector in Delhi into a model and modern sector. I have held meetings with the transport department, and we are working in the direction of revolutionising the transport sector in Delhi. The tender for electronic buses has also been passed and new electronic buses will be procured by the end of March,” he said  at the Rajghat Depot. “The Delhi government is going to deploy 9,000 buses on the roads within the next year.”

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot was present at the launch of these buses which would be plying on 16 routes originating or terminating at Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, Shivaji Stadium, Ajmeri Gate, Shahdara terminal, Karampura terminal, Najafgarh, New Seemapuri, Uttam Nagar, Kendriya terminal, Sultanpuri, Mehrauli, Mayur Vihar, and Nizamuddin.   

The buses are equipped with ultra-modern facilities and state-of-the-art features such as fire detection systems, remote monitoring systems, GPS trackers, panic buttons, hydraulic lifts and wheelchair ramps. These 37-seat buses have 14 panic buttons with each side having 7 buttons. For more security, three CCTV cameras are installed inside the buses. 

Routes/Buses

  • Sarai Kale Khan ISBT to Shalimar Bagh    6
  • Nizamuddin Station to Azadpur Terminal    6
  • Trilokpuri 31-Block to Kamla Market/Ajmeri Gate    4
  • Shivaji Stadium to ShahdaraTerminal    6         
  • Sarai Kale Khan ISBT to Karampura Terminal    5
  • Kendriya Terminal to Shahdara Terminal    7
  • Kendriya Terminal to New Seemapuri    8
  • Nazafgarh Terminal to Shivaji Stadium    4
  • Mayur Vihar Phase III to Kendriya Terminal    6
  • Nand Nagri  Terminal to Kendriya Terminal    5
  • Mayur Vihar Phase I to Kendriya Terminal    6
  • Nizamuddin Station to New Seemapuri    7
  • Mehrauli Terminal to Kamla Market/Ajmeri Gate    6       
  • Mehrauli Terminal to Kamla Market/Ajmeri Gate    7 
  • Nizamuddin Station to Uttam Nagar Terminal    8       
  • Sultanpuri Terminal to Kendriya Terminal    9
     
