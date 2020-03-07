Under Cluster Scheme, Delhi government deploy 100 low-floor AC buses, a decade after DTC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will deploy 9,000 more buses within the next year in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday, after he flagged-off 100 new low-floor AC buses under the Cluster Scheme.

Until now, the Delhi Transport Corporation was the sole operator of low-floor air-conditioned buses which were inducted about 10 years ago.

“We will turn the transport sector in Delhi into a model and modern sector. I have held meetings with the transport department, and we are working in the direction of revolutionising the transport sector in Delhi. The tender for electronic buses has also been passed and new electronic buses will be procured by the end of March,” he said at the Rajghat Depot. “The Delhi government is going to deploy 9,000 buses on the roads within the next year.”

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot was present at the launch of these buses which would be plying on 16 routes originating or terminating at Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, Shivaji Stadium, Ajmeri Gate, Shahdara terminal, Karampura terminal, Najafgarh, New Seemapuri, Uttam Nagar, Kendriya terminal, Sultanpuri, Mehrauli, Mayur Vihar, and Nizamuddin.

The buses are equipped with ultra-modern facilities and state-of-the-art features such as fire detection systems, remote monitoring systems, GPS trackers, panic buttons, hydraulic lifts and wheelchair ramps. These 37-seat buses have 14 panic buttons with each side having 7 buttons. For more security, three CCTV cameras are installed inside the buses.

