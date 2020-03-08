AAP MLA  Amanatullah Khan defends tainted councillor Tahir Hussain

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Saturday jumped in support for Tahir Hussain saying that the latter is being ‘framed’ because of his religion. Hussain who was thrown out of the party immediately after his name started cropping up for allegedly murdering an Intelligence Bureau staffer during the northeast Delhi riot, is under police custody. “Hussain is being punished for the fact that he is a Muslim. Perhaps, the biggest crime in India today is to be a Muslim. It may also be proved in the coming days that Hussain has committed the crime,” Khan tweeted.

This is not the first time that the Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board has come out in support of Hussain, who has also been accused of stocking petrol bombs and bricks on the roof of his house to attack people during the communal riots. “Tahir Hussain is innocent, the BJP is implicating Hussain in a false case to save their leaders and to defame the AAP,” Khan had said earlier.

Hitting out at the AAP, BJP lawmaker and former Leader of Opposition, Vijendra Gupta said; “Wow, the politics of appeasement by AAP. My question to Kejriwal is whether he agrees with his MLA. Kejriwal should tell Amanatullah Khan the actions of Hussain and why he is being punished” Gupta said in a tweet.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor through a letter and tweet tried to draw attention of ‘Peace and Harmony Committee’ head Saurabh Bharadwaj towards the tweet made by Amanutullah and urged penal action against the erring MLA.