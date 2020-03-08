Home Cities Delhi

BJP is to be blamed for Yes Bank crisis, says AAP MLA Raghav Chadha 

The Sri Jagannath Temple administration has been put in a spot of bother as Rs 547 crore belonging to the temple is deposited with the private bank.

Published: 08th March 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Account holders stand in a queue to withdraw money from YES Bank

Account holders stand in a queue to withdraw money from YES Bank | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Blaming the Central Government for the current Yes Bank crisis Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson and MLA Raghav Chadha on Saturday alleged that the BJP has no clue on as to how to save the economy.“The BJP which claims itself to be a Hindu nationalist party is to be directly blamed for the downfall of the bank in which majority of accounts belongs to Hindus, the BJP has not even spared Lord Jagannath,” said Chadha.  

The Sri Jagannath Temple administration has been put in a spot of bother as Rs 547 crore belonging to the temple is deposited with the private bank. Recently the Reserve Bank of India restricted the withdrawal amount to a maximum of Rs 50,000. “When the BJP formed its government in the country in 2014, the total liability before Yes Bank was only Rs 55,000 crore, this liability increased to Rs 2, 40,000 crore by 2019. All this liability was incurred during BJP’s rule… and during this period, the capitalists ate millions of the poor depositors’ money. 

At the same time, BJP, which takes pride in identifying as a Hindu party, let a bank which out of a total of 21 lakh customers has 18 lakh Hindu customers, sink,” said Chadha. The MLA from Rajinder Nagar further blamed the Central government saying that they are just busy in trying to shift the focus from the economy by instigating Hindus and Muslims against each other.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yes Bank crisis BJP AAP Raghav Chadha
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp