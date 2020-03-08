BJP is to be blamed for Yes Bank crisis, says AAP MLA Raghav Chadha 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Blaming the Central Government for the current Yes Bank crisis Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson and MLA Raghav Chadha on Saturday alleged that the BJP has no clue on as to how to save the economy.“The BJP which claims itself to be a Hindu nationalist party is to be directly blamed for the downfall of the bank in which majority of accounts belongs to Hindus, the BJP has not even spared Lord Jagannath,” said Chadha.

The Sri Jagannath Temple administration has been put in a spot of bother as Rs 547 crore belonging to the temple is deposited with the private bank. Recently the Reserve Bank of India restricted the withdrawal amount to a maximum of Rs 50,000. “When the BJP formed its government in the country in 2014, the total liability before Yes Bank was only Rs 55,000 crore, this liability increased to Rs 2, 40,000 crore by 2019. All this liability was incurred during BJP’s rule… and during this period, the capitalists ate millions of the poor depositors’ money.

At the same time, BJP, which takes pride in identifying as a Hindu party, let a bank which out of a total of 21 lakh customers has 18 lakh Hindu customers, sink,” said Chadha. The MLA from Rajinder Nagar further blamed the Central government saying that they are just busy in trying to shift the focus from the economy by instigating Hindus and Muslims against each other.