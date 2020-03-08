Kejriwal govt orders 87 retired officers to vacate flats, pay Rs 4 crore

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has ordered 87 retired officers and those who have been occupying government properties in an unauthorised manner to vacate their flats immediately. Not just that, the Kejriwal government has also demanded that they collectively pay almost Rs 4 crore as dues.

The order copy accessed by IANS reads: "The non-compliance of the order would attract action under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act - 1971 and the eviction proceedings will be initiated and occupants will be removed/evicted along with their respective belongings."

The order was issued on February 25.

The government insists that this eviction order was issued after warning to them did not yield any results. The public works department (PWD) had launched a door-to-door survey to find out illegal occupants of government flats in Delhi.

There are total 27 unauthorised occupants in Type 1 flats, 49 in Type-2 flats and 11 in Type-3 flats.

This stern move by the Kejriwal government comes in the wake of the Delhi High Court coming down hard on the Housing Ministry for permitting over 550 flats to be illegally occupied by retired officials. It also instructed the Centre to vacate the properties within two weeks.