Qutab Minar reopens with revamped parking lot 

The official said that the ASI had already initiated the restoration of two medieval-era structures including a well.

Photo of Qutb Minar for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Qutab Minar has opened again on Saturday with revamped parking space and various other new facilities, but due to health concerns regarding COVID-19, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) did not hold a formal inauguration function. The monument was opened for public after a visit by its Director-General Usha Sharma in the afternoon. 

NK Pathak, director of Northern region, ASI said after the visit by the D-G, visitors were allowed to use the new parking lot, which was developed by the National Building Construction Corporation. “Besides ample space for cars and buses, the newly developed portion comprises a ticket counter, water kiosks, toilets, and cafeteria As well. The agency has also invested in illumination and landscaping to enhance the aesthetics of the premises,” said Pathak.

The official said that the ASI had already initiated the restoration of two medieval-era structures including a well. The parking has space for 150 cars, 100 two-wheelers, and eight buses. The construction of cafeteria is complete but it has not started functioning as the ASI is yet to find an operator.“Soon, we will start the bidding process to appoint an operator. It may take some time,” said another official. The authorities had earlier planned to connect the parking lot to Qutab Minar complex with an underground passage; however, the plan has been shelved for the time being due to technical issues.

