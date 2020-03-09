Holi high!

By Express News Service

While the Coronavirus may have put a dampener on the otherwise wet and wild Holi, all that thandai still needs drinking. And to accompany that festive beverage, here are easy recipes for your Holi-day feasting.

Jalebi Chaat By Chef Tarun Sibal, Director, One Fine Meal

This chaat combines jalebi, curd, green chutney, meetha chutney and lots of spices.

Ingredients

1kg all-purpose flour  200gm urad dhuli dal pethi  1/2cup ghee  1 1/2spoon baking soda

 3 cups water  1/2teaspoon edible food colour  Oil  2 tbsp mint chutney  2tbsp tamarind chutney  3tbsp sweetened curd  A pinch of rock salt, yellow chilli powder and chaat masala  Micro greens and edible flora for garnishing  Boiled potato

 2 tbsp potato chana mix Method

 Mix maida, baking soda in a bowl, then add ghee. For the batter, add urad dhuli dal peethi and water, and mix till thick, but pourable. Leave aside for 30 minutes.

 Heat oil in a pan over medium flame for deep frying. Fill the jalebi batter in a muslin cloth and pierce a small hole in it. Squeeze the muslin cloth to make concentric circles, moving from inside to outside. Fry till the jalebis are crisp and golden.

 Top the jalebi with mint and tamarind chutney, add a pinch of rock salt and yellow chilli powder and chaat masala.

 Serve with sweetened curd, potato chana mix. Add the jalebi and garnish with microgreens and edible flora.

HOLI SPECIAL MALPUA

Chef Ashish Singh, Corporate Chef, Dhansoo Cafe, Delhi This Malpua is a healthier version of the desi Malpua. It doesn’t have any sugar and is made using honey, semolina, banana and saffron.

Ingredients

For the Batter

 1 cup milk 1/2 cup semolina  1/2 cup sugar

 1 banana  1/4 cup refined flour  1gm fennel seed

For Honey Syrup

 200gms honey 100ml water  1 pinch cardamom powder 0.2gms saffron

For Rabri

 500ml milk 150gms khoya  15gms pista

 75gms sugar

Method

 For the honey syrup, mix 200 gm with water in a pan. Add crushed cardamom powder and saffron strands.

 For the rabri, add milk to the pan and boil till you get a firm layer on the top. After that, simmer it for half an hour. Add khoya, sugar and saffron, and let it simmer for 15 minutes. After it cools, garnish it with pista.

 For the batter, add flour and semolina to a bowl.

 Add crushed fennel seeds, sugar, pinch of salt and mashed banana and mix.

 Start adding milk, little by little, and whisk to form a smooth batter.

 The batter should have no lumps. It should be thick but of pouring consistency. Let it rest for 15 minutes.

 Heat oil or ghee in a wide pan on medium heat. You don’t need to submerge the entire malpua in oil. Pour a small ladle full of batter into the hot oil. The batter will form a round shape on its own, you don’t need to shape it.

Lower the heat to low-medium and fry the malpua until golden brown from both sides. When you are frying one side, splash oil over the other side (which isn’t dipped in oil) with a spatula so that it gets little cooked too at the same time. Flip and then completely fry the other side.

Remove the malpua from oil carefully, drain the oil. Dip the malpua in prepared honey syrup (make sure honey syrup is warm, if its cold just place on low heat to warm it up before soaking the malpua). Soak each side for 30 seconds.

 Serve the malpua with rabri, and garnish with pista flakes.