Lending a breath of life to a dying architectural marvel

By Express News Service

Dinesh Panwar, Principal Architect, Urbanscape Design Studio Nestled in the residential locale of Civil Lines in New Delhi, this Heritage Villa is a project that has been designed for opulent living. The client’s brief was to create a plush, serene, and comforting space. The design inspiration is rooted in the age-old architectural techniques and intelligent planning. Owing to the site conditions, the restoration of the highly dilapidated structure was the biggest challenge faced in the entire process. Hence, a meticulous conservation process was of utmost importance since the site belonged to the Heritage Buildings category. With the help of structural engineers and restoration specialists from Delhi and Bengaluru, the process of stabilisation of the structure was started.

When the client had purchased the property, it was being used as a guesthouse – with rooms measuring 9mx9m and 9mx8m, occupied by labourers and small tenants. We were told that the building was the first American Embassy in the city post-Independence; though there are no facts to authenticate this. We used two types of masonry in the restoration process of the building – one was brick and the other (Delhi) stone. Delhi stone is primarily used for the wall in the family room, and to incorporate this, we had a team of labourers from Rajasthan that was also involved in the grinding and mixing of the surkhi-chuna paste, using latest techniques. In olden times, there was no cement, and this slurry was used in place of it because it’s porous in nature. We did it for restoration as well the construction.

As we couldn’t demolish the structure, we used this method that was prominently used during those times.

The building was in a state of absolute mess. Barring the main load bearing walls (which were 20-inch thick), all structural elements were dismantled and reconstructed. With the help of conservationist Vartika and skilled labourers from Surat, Rajasthan, Mumbai, and Delhi the original walls are restored using conventional techniques and the building façade was renovated. Eighty percent of the arches had cracks; hence they had to be reconstructed all over.

The building has been reconditioned to adhere to current earthquake resistance standards for which the slabs were re-cast, the cracks were filled and the differential settlement of the building was stabilised. For this, we hired an expert consultant, BL Manjunath from Bengaluru. The building has been divided between two owners, so, to demarcate the entrance for this one, elephant installations done in brass and nickel were kept and a canopy was made above the door. Also, elephants are considered auspicious.

The south-west corner of the plot was chosen for the sitting area – the gazebo – because it faces the north, which protects it from glare, and is sufficiently shaded. The gazebo is done entirely in Ipe wood. The gold-black sculpture has been done by Aditi Garg in bronze with eyes in brass. Most of the furniture is from Ravish Vohra Home.The landscape is one of the major elements that binds the indoors with the outdoors. The entire landscaped lawn covered in Mexican grass has been raised at the floor of the building. We did away with providing jambs on the floor levels in order to integrate and connect every room/space in the house at the same level as the landscape.”(As told to Nikita Sharma)

Key Features of the Redesigned Space

❶ Elephant installations in brass and nickel

❷ Gazebo done in Ipe wood

❸ Mexican grass

❹ Furniture by Ravish Vohra Home

❺ Bronze-brass sculpture by Aditi Garg