Nirbhaya case: Convict approaches Delhi L-G to commute death sentence to life imprisonment

Advocate Singh has filed a petition under Sections 432 and 433 of CrPC seeking to suspend death sentence.

Published: 09th March 2020 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Nirbhaya gang rape case convicts (clockwise from top left) Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Vinay Sharma, one of the death-row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, has approached Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal through his lawyer AP Singh, seeking to commute the death sentence to life imprisonment.

Vinay Sharma through his advocate, prayed that the convict does not deserve the extreme punishment of death, which is reserved for the 'rarest of rare' cases where the alternative option of life imprisonment is unquestionably foreclosed.

Considering the positive steps towards reformation, his young age, poor socio-economic circumstances, the petitioner has prayed to commute his death sentence to life imprisonment.

The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in the national capital. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. 

TAGS
Nirbhaya case Vinay Sharma Governor Anil Baijal
Comments

