Man sent to judicial custody for involvement in Delhi riots

The accused named Riyasat was produced before Karkardooma court's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat at the end of his three-day police remand.

Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday sent a person, whose name had cropped up during the interrogation of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, to 14-day judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the recent riots in northeast Delhi.

The accused named Riyasat was produced before Karkardooma court's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat at the end of his three-day police remand.

Riyasat, along with co-accused Liyakat, was arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on March 7 after details of their involvement in the violence in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area emerged during Hussain's questioning. Liyakat is already in judicial remand.

Hussain, on the other hand, is currently in police custody in connection with the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma, and for his alleged involvement in the riots.

