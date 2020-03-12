STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jamia Milia Islamia reopens reading hall to students post December violence

The university said the books issue-deposit section and reading halls in the new library building were opened for students.

Published: 12th March 2020

Jamia Millia Islamia University library vandalised on Sunday night during a clash between police and students in New Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia University library vandalised on Sunday night during a clash between police and students in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)

By Rahiba R Parveen
Express News Service

DELHI: Almost three months after it was damaged during the police action inside Jamia Millia Islamia campus on December 15, Dr. Zakir Hussain Library Reading Hall was opened to students on Wednesday.

The university said the books issue-deposit section and reading halls in the new library building were opened for students. "No compensation has been received from the government so far. We have opened the entire library to the students today. The vice chancellor visited the reading halls and research section. The restoration was done by the university," Waseem Ahmed, JMI proctor told The Morning Standard.

The old reading hall, which was also damaged, is expected to be opened in a week. "The extent of damage was higher in this library. We had asked the crime branch to collect all evidence by February 24 so that the students are allowed to access the hall," the proctor said.

The police had entered the new library building and the old reading hall of the library. Students expressed happiness over the reopening of the reading hall. Arjun Ramachandran, a student, said that it was good to see the restoration of academic normalcy finally.

TAGS
Dr Zakir Hussain Library Reading Hall Jamia Millia Islamia Jamia Violence Jamia library
