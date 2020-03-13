STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Amit Shah failed Delhi, should resign: AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the home minister lied wheh he said the riots stopped on Feb 24

Published: 13th March 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

AAP MP Sanjay Singh addresses the Rajya Sabha on Thursday

AAP MP Sanjay Singh addresses the Rajya Sabha on Thursday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, demanding his resignation for ‘failing’ to contain the communal violence. While slamming Shah’s speech in the Lower House on Wednesday, absolving Delhi Police of blame and hinting at an Opposition hand in four days of clashes and arson which racked the national capital, Singh claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was directly responsible for inciting and instigating the riots. Responding to Singh’s charges, the home minister said there was no need to politicise the issue.

Even on previous occasions, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party had trained its guns on Shah, claiming that since he took over as home minister, the law and order situation in the national capital has been called into question. The Delhi Police comes under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). In a fiery speech, Singh accused Kapil Mishra and other BJP leaders of stoking communal passions with their inflammatory remarks and questioned the home minister’s silence in the matter.

“Just as Amit Shah hasn’t spoken a word on the hate speeches by BJP leaders, the Delhi Police, on his watch, was unmoved for four days as the city burned. He has no moral right to remain home minister. He lied when he said that the rioting stopped on February 24,” Singh said. The home minister, said, “I held a meeting with the Delhi CM and all senior officers of his government (after the riots broke). However, after the rioting stopped on February 25, they (AAP) demanded that the Army be called in. Where was the need for it?” On Shah’s claim that 336 people from Uttar Pradesh crossed over to Delhi to foment violence, Singh said, “Who were those people from UP? What action has the BJP government (in UP) taken against them?”

2 PFI men in police custody
A Delhi court on Thursday sent the Delhi president of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its state secretary to police remand. They were nabbed for their alleged involvement in anti-CAA protests and the communal riots in northeast Delhi. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak sent Islamic group PFI’s Delhi President Parvez and state secretary Illiyas to seven days’ police remand after being produced in court by Delhi Police’s Special Cell. 

7 nabbed for cop’s murder
Seven people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a Delhi Police head constable during clashes over the new citizenship law in northeast district last month, police said. Head constable Ratan Lal died of bullet injuries in the clashes in Gokalpuri on February 24. “We learnt that the spot where the incident took place was the venue for an anti-CAA protest. A conspiracy was hatched to attack police,” an officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjay Singh AAP Amit Shah
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp