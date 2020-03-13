Delhi court seeks report on plea by Nirbhaya convict

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday sought an action taken report from Mandoli jail authorities on a plea by Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, seeking registration of an FIR against two policemen for allegedly assaulting him in the prison last year.

Metropolitan Magistrate Prayank Nayak asked the jail authorities to file the ATR by April 8, the next date of hearing.Gupta, through his counsel AP Singh, has sought a direction to the station house officer of Harsh Vihar Police Station to register an FIR against constable Anil Kumar and another unidentified police constable.

The complaint said that since Pawan is scheduled to be hanged on March 20, it is necessary to allow him to appear as a witness for identifying both policemen. The criminal complaint alleged that Pawan was badly beaten up by the two constables on July 26 and 29, 2019 when he was lodged in the Mandoli central jail in east Delhi.

It said he was then treated at Guru Teg Bahadur government hospital in Shahdara for his alleged head injury and had received 14 stitches. He sought registration of the FIR against the two policemen under penal provisions relating to physical assault, it added.