New art gallery thrives on beauty and functionality

Delhi now has a new art gallery, but one with a difference from the rest of the galleries in the city. The space will showcase fine art creations with which you can beautify your home and also display a variety of functional art pieces such as vases, lamp shades, cheese platters, mugs etc. Called Interstellar – Art Breathing Space, the gallery opened doors early today on MG Road, with the launch of a group art show. Participating artists include known names such as Ankon Mitra, Vishal Joshi, Nupur Kundu, Anjana Kapoor, Mohit Bhatia, Maneesha Ahlawat, Sonu Sandhu, Surinder and Sangita Marwah, Gopesh Sethi and Dashmeet Singh.

The vision of the Curator and Founder of Interstellar, Ikrut Kataria, is to promote functionality in art. Kataria has developed this place for all art lovers and those who believe in and live art in their day to day life. “Our vision is to create a design space clubbed with an art gallery concept, which not only promotes original artwork but also inspirations and also customises art for all to experience,” she says, informing that five per cent of the proceeds from the total sales will be shared with noble initiatives like VACA India Foundation that works for the welfare of ex-defence personal and also supports women empowerment.“We also aim at improving public knowledge, understanding, and appreciation of modern and contemporary art by organising workshops, through collaborations with artists, designers, promoters, creative heads from different domains who wish to make a difference and leave a footprint,” puts in Kataria.

The Founder plans to get some of the finest artist/designers from around the world, catering to the 2D and 3D visual arts, exclusive pieces, figurative and design sculptures, live-size installations. “Besides, we will also be active online, so as to reach out to art lovers across the globe, understand their needs better and tailor-make the experience to broaden their socio-economic and ethnic mix,” says Kataria. Till: April 10

