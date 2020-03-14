STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

New art gallery thrives on beauty and functionality

Delhi now has a new art gallery, but one with a difference from the rest of the galleries in the city.

Published: 14th March 2020 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

(From top) Diverse objects such as sculptures and cheese platters are available for purchase at Interstellar – Art Breathing Space

By Express News Service

Delhi now has a new art gallery, but one with a difference from the rest of the galleries in the city. The space will showcase fine art creations with which you can beautify your home and also display a variety of functional art pieces such as vases, lamp shades, cheese platters, mugs etc. Called Interstellar – Art Breathing Space, the gallery opened doors early today on MG Road, with the launch of a group art show.  Participating artists include known names such as Ankon Mitra, Vishal Joshi, Nupur Kundu, Anjana Kapoor, Mohit Bhatia, Maneesha Ahlawat, Sonu Sandhu, Surinder and Sangita Marwah, Gopesh Sethi and Dashmeet Singh.

The vision of the Curator and Founder of Interstellar, Ikrut Kataria, is to promote functionality in art. Kataria has developed this place for all art lovers and those who believe in and live art in their day to day life. “Our vision is to create a design space clubbed with an art gallery concept, which not only promotes original artwork but also inspirations and also customises art for all to experience,” she says, informing that five per cent of the proceeds from the total sales will be shared with noble initiatives like VACA India Foundation that works for the welfare of ex-defence personal and also supports women empowerment.“We also aim at improving public knowledge, understanding, and appreciation of modern and contemporary art by organising workshops, through collaborations with artists, designers, promoters, creative heads from different domains who wish to make a difference and leave a footprint,” puts in Kataria.

The Founder plans to get some of the finest artist/designers from around the world, catering to the 2D and 3D visual arts, exclusive pieces, figurative and design sculptures, live-size installations. “Besides, we will also be active online, so as to reach out to art lovers across the globe, understand their needs better and tailor-make the experience to broaden their socio-economic and ethnic mix,” says Kataria. Till: April 10
At: Interstellar – Art Breathing Space Ghitorini

For a cause
Five per cent of the proceeds from the sales on every object at Interstellar, will be shared with noble initiatives like VACA India Foundation that works for the welfare of ex-defence personal and also supports women empowerment

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp