STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP MLA Mohaniya acquitted in molestation case

The MLA was booked on June 23, 2016 for allegedly misbehaving with a group of women who had approached him with a complaint of a water crisis.

Published: 16th March 2020 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya (Twitter/@DineshMohaniya)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A court here on Monday acquitted three persons, including AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya, in a molestation case, observing that the prosecution could not build a case against the accused "beyond the reasonable doubt".

The MLA was booked on June 23, 2016 for allegedly misbehaving with a group of women who had approached him with a complaint of a water crisis.

"It is held that the prosecution has not been able to successfully build the case against the accused beyond reasonable doubt. Accordingly, all the accused are entitled to be given benefit of doubt. Hence, accused persons namely Dinesh Mohaniya, Subhash Shukla and Lalit Chaudhary stand acquitted," Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja said in his verdict.

The court further observed that there were material discrepancies and contradictions in the testimony of star witnesses and none of the other independent public witnesses supported the version of complainant, this leaving a big cloud of doubt.

Mohaniya was charged under Sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman, utters any word, makes any sound or gesture) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The trio have now been acquitted of the charges but directed to submit a bail bond of Rs 20,000 each, as per practice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya Molestation case
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp