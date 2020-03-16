STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Coronavirus: Testing times for Delhi restaurants

City eateries tell us their precautionary measures against COVID-19

Published: 16th March 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

The chefs and staff of all Cafe Delhi Heights outlets are required to wear a mask and wash their hands every hour.

The chefs and staff of all Cafe Delhi Heights outlets are required to wear a mask and wash their hands every hour.

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

With cinema halls, schools and colleges shut in the Capital as a precautionary measure over the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most asked questions is now, ‘how safe is it to eat out?’ We spoke to a few city restaurateurs on their in-house precautions and whether COVID-19 is eating into their business.
“Our biggest competition is now the consumer’s home,” says restaurateur Zorawar Kalra. “People are not going out for social gatherings.

We expect this to be temporary and sales to get back to normal once the summer sets in. However, the impact is not just in India but across the seven countries we operate in.” With the Corona scare on the rise, Dinesh Arora, Founder of Unplugged Courtyard and La Roca, is being extra cautious. “Awareness is the key to stop this. So, we are putting our best foot forward to keep our staff and costumers updated towards the health advisory issued by the government.

Restaurateurs Amit Bagga

We have made sure that there are sanitisers on every table as the hygiene and health of the customer is our upmost priority,” says Arora, who agrees about the slowdown in the hospitality industry as people are cautious about the situation. “We need to understand that while we’re doing everything we can to help the situation and hope for things to turn back to the way they were, it is not just good for business but also for the health of everyone,” adds Arora.

Handing sanitisers to customers has become an unsaid norm and Amit Bagga, Co-founder of Daryaganj restaurant, had the practice listed as a company policy for over a year back. “With the virus scare, this practice has become crucial and we have stocked sanitisers that will be enough for the next two months,” says Bagga, adding, “We are cleaning and sanitising the restaurant three times – before opening, during the break and after closing. The kitchen staff is wearing masks and both, kitchen and service staff, are required to sanitise their hands with washing soap every hour.”

Bagga is also keeping a close eye on the employees, having them checked with infra-red thermometers and sending back home the ones with fever or cold. “Our mall outlets don’t have washrooms, but the others are being cleaned and sanitised every half hour,” adds Bagga. Stepping up their cleaning process is Vikrant Batra, Founder of Cafe Delhi Heights, who is making sure that all the outlets are cleaned, sanitised and disinfected several times a day. “Employees are instructed to regularly clean doors, handles, tables, chairs and bathrooms.

We have also arranged disposable masks and good-quality hand sanitisers in every outlet for the guests and the staff. Employees are encouraged to wash their hands repeatedly and maintain personal hygiene,” says Batra, who is willing to go the extra mile to support his employees and customers.

“The industry has not seen much of an impact but the current situation is that of panic which requires people to maintain their calm along with social distance and personal hygiene. As a brand, we have abided by our social responsibility and are doing as much as we can towards offering the cleanest and safest ambiance along with hygienic food and drinks to our guests.”

What’s more interesting is how chefs are using food to reach out to people and make them aware of the virus. Take the case of Chanchal Datta, Corporate Chef of The Urban Room. “Sometimes, inspiration comes from the worst,” says the chef. “We just want to spread awareness via food. This is not a comment on anyone’s personal loss or feelings. We have created Chilli Beans Bomb Shell, smoked carrots and paprika velouté lava, paprika and raw turmeric ash, sous-vide honey tomato stick. It is served with a note on how to maintain self-hygiene.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi coronavirus Delhi restaurants
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp