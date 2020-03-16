STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: No gatherings except weddings to have more than 50 people in Delhi till March 31 

The women of Shaheen Bagh had said the protesters were being provided with masks and hand sanitisers and there was no need to be scared of coronavirus.

Published: 16th March 2020 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said religious, social, cultural and political gatherings, as well as protests comprising more than 50 people, will not be allowed in the national capital till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Delhi has been witnessing sit-in protests at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia against the new citizenship law for over 90 days.

The women of Shaheen Bagh had said the protesters were being provided with masks and hand sanitisers and there was no need to be scared of coronavirus.

The Delhi government has also closed down gyms, nightclubs and spas till March end, the chief minister said at a press conference.

"No religious, social, cultural and political gatherings comprising more than 50 people will be allowed in Delhi till March 31. The restriction is applicable to protests too," he said.

There is, however, no restriction on weddings but people are advised to postpone the dates, the chief minister said.

All auto-rickshaws and taxis will be disinfected for free to prevent the spread of the deadly disease, he said, adding the government will also examine the feasibility of thermal screening of the passengers in the Delhi Metro.

"Of the seven people who have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the national capital, four are still recovering," Kejriwal said.

"We have arranged sufficient beds if cases increase and hospitalisation is needed.

Quarantine facilities have been set up at three hotels - Lemon Tree, Red Fox, IBIS," the chief minister said.

The Delhi government last week ordered closure of cinema halls, schools, universities and swimming pools till March 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak COVID-19
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp