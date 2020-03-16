STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

The Devil’s Own

AS a non-practicing LaVey Satanist, I’m all about promoting the prince of darkness; yet hesitate at sounding too partisan. Enter Diablo.

Published: 16th March 2020 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

The resident Gargoyle (above) strikes a pose, as Diablo continues to dish out the best Medi

The resident Gargoyle (above) strikes a pose, as Diablo continues to dish out the best Medi

By shantanu david
Express News Service

As a non-practicing LaVey Satanist, I’m all about promoting the prince of darkness; yet hesitate at sounding too partisan. Enter Diablo. It does everything for the powers that be in a single sitting, which I hope to do more subtly over an entire career. Jokes aside, Priyank Sukhija’s devil-may-care expansion in Mehrauli is located in a literal Garden of Eden (trademark unregistered) and the restaurant-bar’s theme should be evident from the name, not counting the heavily muscled stone gargoyle which prowls at the entrance. 

Starting at the beginning, we come back to the former setting with the Gargoyle, which is a muddling of gin, red wine, hibiscus tea syrup, lime juice, egg white, tonic water, and rose dust. Frothy and exuberant, it’s a far cry from the dark children’s cartoon series by the same name, but just as memorable. For those of you who were unaware of Gargoyles (the cartoon show) in your childhood, make acquaintance with this adult version.  

The food menu is largely Levantine and mostly Mediterranean, with an indulgence here and there. The region’s Catholicism evident, we go with the idea of a trinity, ordering Jigar (pan seared chicken liver and potato, chive oil, turmeric, parsley, shallots), Meygoo Soulvaki (tiger prawns, lemon olive oil dressing, roasted bell peppers, dill tsaziki), and the Kebap Platter. Like Turkic sultans, we believe in keeping it simple.

The Jigar (a piquant medley of seared chicken liver and promising onions) comes and leaves first even as we pack it away in our own bellicose belly, fighting for more. While tiger, tiger may be burning bright, the tiger prawns are streaking to our belly, their light dressing rendering them all the easier to cease and ease in. The kebap platter is a kebab platter, with fewer spices: same meats, more herbs, less chili. ‘nuff said.
As we wait for even more solid sustenance,

The Morning Star intrudes upon us. A coddling of Tequila with agave nectar, orange juice, Angostura bitters and red wine (singular), along with tamarind and mint sprig(s) (the bloody drink is a Bloody Mary sans the tomato juice, Worcestershire), TMS turns out to be a daily necessity. Subliminal messaging aside, read on for top quality reviews.

For mains, there’s an ensemble of Tagine Djaj and L’ham Tortellini. The former is a revered dish from the Maghreb (North Africa) in its most fowl variant of chicken, while the latter is a Moor-inspired Italian delicacy of pasta shells stuffed with meat which has been simmered with that middle-eastern flair. For dessert is the Surprisingly Apple & Walnut, a delish hot cake made, surprisingly, with apple and walnut. For the first time we wish not to see you, dear reader.  Everyone orders that dessert.Meal for Two: Rs 3,000 (including taxes and alcohol) At: Qutab Garden, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gargoyle
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp