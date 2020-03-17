Brothers kill each other over property dispute in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two siblings shot each other dead following a heated argument over family property in North Delhi’s Civil Lines area. Both succumbed later to their bullet wounds. According to Delhi Police, the incident took place in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday around midnight.



The siblings have been identified as Rahul Nagar and Tanuj Nagar. Rahul (35) was married with two children and worked as a staffer in a Delhi court while Tanuj (27) was unemployed.

The police said that an argument broke out between the brothers over family property which soon spiralled out of control.



“Tanuj shot his brother Rahul, after which the elder brother took the same pistol and shot Tanuj. Hearing gunshot, locals gathered and took the brothers to the hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries,” said a police official.

Their father, Nand Ram said that he and his wife were sleeping when the incident took place. “My wife and I were sleeping. After the neighbour’s shouting, we realised what happened and took them to hospital,” Ram said.



“We’re all in shock, I’ve lost two of my sons within a matter of hours,” the father added. Police are currently investigating as to how the duo had gained access to the gun without a license.