Coronavirus: Close all Delhi government offices for seven days, employees tell Kejriwal

Umesh Batra, general secretary of the Delhi government Welfare Association, said around 2.5 lakh people are employed with the Delhi government and most of them are engaged in public dealings.

Published: 18th March 2020 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi government employee association on Wednesday met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demanded the closure of all government offices for a week in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

In its memorandum, the association said, "The precaution taken by the Maharashtra government should be adopted by the Delhi government by closing all its offices for seven days."

Batra said the association has requested the chief minister that if the government is not interested in closing all offices, it can allow some public offices to function on alternative days.

"We have given a list of 86 departments which can be fully closed while 68 government offices can be allowed to function on alternate days," he said.

"Registrar and MLO offices can be closed because property registration and driving license can be issued later," he said.

The memorandum stated that Delhi Police, responsible for the security of the secretariat, should be given strict instructions to use metal detectors to check people entering the premises.

The number of coronavirus cases across the country has risen to 147.

The Delhi government has declared coronavirus an epidemic and shut down all cinema halls, schools and colleges, except those where exams are on, till March 31.

The government also made it compulsory to disinfect all public places, including government and private offices and shopping malls, every day.

