COVID-19 leads to ‘contactless delivery’ of food

By Express News Service

Amid COVID-19 fears, Domino’s Pizza, the market leader in chained pizza segment, has introduced ‘Zero Contact Delivery’ across all its 1,325 restaurants in India. For this service, customers need to use the latest version of the Domino’s app and select ‘Zero Contact Delivery’ option while placing an order. As the Safe Delivery Expert arrives with the order, the delivery person will place it in front of the customer’s door in a carry bag, before moving back to a safe distance.

Deepinder Goyal (left) & Pratik Pota

The delivery person will wait till the time the package is picked up. This particular service is applicable on all prepaid orders made through the app. In addition to the new service, Domino’s is ensuring that all its employees comply with the hygiene and safety protocols in each of its restaurants. According to Pratik Pota, Chief Executive Officer & Whole Time Director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, this feature has been introduced as an additional precautionary measure to ensure everyone’s safety.

“In these difficult times, we have put in place even more stringent hygiene and sanitation protocols in our stores and for delivery. All delivery staff are company employees who have been hired after being health checked. In addition, we have launched Zero Contact Delivery,” he said, adding that customer and employee safety remains the top priority with the company and all these steps are a means towards achieving that end.

Foodtech company Zomato too is following the similar practice. It’s Founder & CEO , Deepinder Goyal tweeted that people can choose to get their food delivered through Zomato following a contactless delivery. Goyal also tweeted about supporting the employees in these difficult times. “We’re also informing our delivery fleet that they don’t need to force themselves to work for financial reasons if they get infected with COVID-19. We’ll support our delivery partners with financial assistance, on top of medical insurance in case they are diagnosed with COVID-19.” Online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy too has asked its customers to be safe during the difficult situation and brought out contactless delivery feature. It has also trained its delivery partners to use the sanitisers and masks in order to take care of themselves and their customers.