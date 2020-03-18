STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two South Delhi stretches to get LED street lights

The project which has already been tested at a few stretches near Nizamuddin and AIIMS as a pilot will include novel warm white lamps and decorative poles.

Buses ply on roads as commuters are stuck in a traffic jam at the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor | File photo

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) is all set to install state-of-the-art LED street lights on two of the busiest stretches in the city — Maa Anandmayee Marg to Kalka flyover and the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor. The project which has already been tested at a few stretches near Nizamuddin and AIIMS as a pilot will include novel warm white lamps and decorative poles.

The tender has been floated for the 4.5 kilometre Maa Anandmayee Marg to Kalka flyover corridor on Mehruali-Badarpur (MB) road. The tender for the 7 km-long  BRT corridor project starting from Moolchand-Chirag Delhi to Ambedkar Nagar is being finalised and is expected to be completed by end of March. Both projects will cost  Rs 85 lakh and `1 crore respectively.

“Currently, both the stretches have conventional yellow lights and the existing poles and lights are rusted and dimmed, due to which the roads are poorly illuminated. Also, the Kalka Flyover (Maa Anandmayee Marg) falls on the Ridge forest area where neegais often wander on to the road. Due to the old fittings and dimmed lights, chances of accident are high. Hence, the department has decided to change the conventional lights to LED lights,” said a PWD official.

“The main agenda behind installing the lights is to create a safe driving environment and save energy. On the BRT corridor, tall trees along the existing poles cover the lights and the PWD cannot prune the trees. Thus, we have planned to install poles at different heights,” said the official. A total of 210 LED warm white and neutral white lamps and decorative poles will be installed on Maa Anandmayee Marg. On the erstwhile BRT corridor, around 934 lights will be installed. The PWD official also added that 90 per cent of the poles are being reused.

