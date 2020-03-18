Woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Delhi's Dilshad Garden, total case in capital at 9

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reached nine in the national capital after a resident of L Block, Dilshad Garden tested positive on Wednesday.

"A woman (38) who has returned from Saudi Arabia has been tested positive. Her two daughters (25) (26) who have shown symptoms have been put in isolation at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital while the patient has also been shifted to the same hospital. Her son has been asked to self-quarantine at his home as he is asymptomatic for now," Pankaj Bhatnagar, SDM Seemapuri said.



She had returned after doing Umrah, a Muslim pilgrimage at the Holy city of Mecca. "The test report of the mother came in the morning while the test reports of her daughters are awaited," he added.

On Tuesday, a 44-years-old man who had left for Singapore after giving samples for testing at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital tested positive. On 13 March, mother of a 46-year-old man who had returned from Italy succumbed to the disease.

Health Department has confirmed total number of cases has reached four in Noida. "A man who returned from Indonesia in Sector 41, Noida four days back was tested positive. He was admitted in GIMS, Greater Noida last night," said chief medical officer of Noida's Gautam Buddh Nagar. On Tuesday, two people who had travel history from France also tested positive in Gautam Budd Nagar of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, rumours about doctors and nurses of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram showing symptoms have been rubbished by the hospital.