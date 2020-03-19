STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aerodynamic-style office furniture

Seetu Kohli Home, an architecture and luxury interior design company, is introducing a new collection of writing desks and office chairs by Bentley Home.

The new collection of writing desks and office chairs by Bentley Home is available at Seetu Kohli Home

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seetu Kohli Home, an architecture and luxury interior design company, is introducing a new collection of writing desks and office chairs by Bentley Home. A combination of the traditional elan of the British driver’s spirit with a new modern English twist, these pieces have been crafted using leather, precious wood veneers, cashmere, wood, silk, and glass.

Principal architect and founder Seetu Kohli said, “Coming from the stable of the iconic automobile company, Bentley, all furniture and homeware designs follow the same time-honoured craftsmanship and material selection that characterises its famous car interiors. And they are all hand-made. The President writing desk is no different.”

The President writing desk has a stately appearance and the aerodynamic style of silhouette is an exact reference of the world of automobiles. The curvy structures are covered in valuable light coloured leather and top with a surface in leather, glass or briar root. “This writing table has been immaculately constructed with the highest precision. It showcases harmonious proportions and a sophisticated finesse, and adds an unmistakable luxe touch and highest functionality to any space,” she said. 

While the desk is all about harmonious proportions, Elle office chair is an equally efficient piece of furniture. Elle affirms itself as a paradigm among conference chairs with comfort, innovation and an enveloping seat being its distinguishing characteristics. Leather or fabric-upholstered with the Bentley logo embroidered on the seatback, it has a gun-metal grey finished five-spoke base with castors that are suitable to all types of surfaces.

Kohli said, “The USP of these furniture pieces is that they have been made using the finest materials, and offer an ergonomic experience, apart from lending an elegant look to the space. With their generous proportions and ample storage, these are everything an office needs.” 

In a nutshell
The new collection of writing desks and office chairs is a combination of the traditional elan of the British driver’s spirit with a new modern English twist.

