Coronavirus fear hits markets in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, various markets in the national capital witnessed a sharp decline in business activities on Wednesday as fears over the virus kept shoppers at bay. Traders and shopkeepers in major markets claimed that sales had plunged by 60-80 per cent since Monday and that they might be forced to down shutters until the situation improves. Atul Bhargava, president of New Delhi Traders’ Association (NDTA), said that though footfall in Connaught Place (CP) had decreased by 60 per cent no discussion had taken place yet on the closure of the market.

“Traders are alert and have closely been monitoring the developments and following the directives of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). We are taking the best possible precautionary measures. The staff in the shops are wearing masks and using sanitisers frequently. We are also requesting buyers to cooperate and maintain a safe distance with sales executives,” he said. According to Bhargava, keeping in line with the government’s order, around 12 pubs in CP have shut operations temporarily.

Sanjiv Mehra, president of traders association of Khan Market, said that shops and restaurants are open but are seeing very few customers walk through the doors. He believes that if the market is shut abruptly buyers will face a lot of inconveniences. “Even though sales have dropped to 10-15 per cent of our usual business, we’re still open,” he said.

Business at Sadar Bazaar has also been severely affected due to the health concerns surrounding the virus. Thousands of retailers and shoppers from other states -Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana come to the market every day. Manohar Lal Kumar, chairman of Bharatiya Udhyog Vyapar Mandal (Indian Industry Trade Federation), said commerce Sadar Bazaar was witnessing just about 20 per cent of its usual business.

Expressing concern over drop in sales, Sanjay Bhargava, president of traders’ organization — Chandni Chowk Vyapar Mandal — said merchants are struggling to recover their daily operational cost. On the prospect of a market shutdown, he said that it is up to the central or state government to take a decision. “Sales on Wednesday were 10-15 per cent. The markets are empty. I think that governments should decide what to do next. We can re-establish our businesses later but can’t bring back the dead,” he said.