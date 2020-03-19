Every worker will be given a job, says new Delhi Congress chief after taking charge

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Trusted with the near-Herculean task of nursing the grand old party back to health in the national capital and help it recover lost political ground, new Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary on Wednesday said that every worker would be vested with a responsibility in accordance with his merit and competence.

Urging grassroots workers to unite after formally taking charge on Wednesday, he said he would personally engage with workers and assign them tasks in pursuit of a larger goal, which is to add more muscle to the party organisation, especially at the booth level. “Each and every worker would be vested with responsibilities based on his capacity and level of competence. ‘Sabko Kaam, Sabko Samman’ (work and respect for every member) would be my motto,” he said.

Also present on his first day in charge of the Delhi unit were former PCC chiefs Subhash Chopra and Ajay Maken, as well as the newly-appointed vice-presidents of the city unit — Jaikishan, Abhishek Dutt, Shivani Chopra, Mudit Agarwal and Ali Mehndi. The post fell vacant after Chopra stepped down in February, owning moral responsibility for the party’s debacle in the Assembly elections. The grnd old party drew a blank in the Assembly elections.