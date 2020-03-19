STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Zebra poles will help pedestrians cross over safely

According to a PWD official in the know of the project, the zebra poles will have two lamps on each side of the road, with each equipped with modern lenses.

Published: 19th March 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

road safety

For representational purposes

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an innovative move to ensure that pedestrians don’t put their lives at risk while crossing a road, the Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to install Zebra Poles at 60 red light intersections on the erstwhile Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor from Moolchand to Khanpur T point. The poles will force motorists to hit the brakes and not jump signals, giving ample time to the pedestrians to cross over.

According to a PWD official in the know of the project, the zebra poles will have two lamps on each side of the road, with each equipped with modern lenses. The lenses will cast beams of light; both horizontal and vertical, on the pedestrians, thereby helping the motorists spot them from a distance. The horizontal beam will fall on the zebra crossing and the other on the pedestrian stepping over.

“The lamps will have two lenses, throwing bright rays on patches of the zebra crossing and pedestrians, helping the motorists sight them. However, the beams won’t cast a distracting reflection on drivers. The usual LED lamps are very bright, often throwing motorists and even pedestrians off-focus. These poles will be equipped with lenses that will throw bright beams without distracting commuters, thereby reducing the possibility of accidents,” a government official said.

Once the new poles are installed, the zebra crossings will be visible from a distance of 5-6 metres. The vertical beam falling on pedestrians will be visible from a distance of 8-10 metres, an official said. Currently, the 3.7-km corridor has conventional yellow lights at signals. “The lamps will ensure a secure passage for pedestrians in places where subways or foot overbridges (FOBs) cannot be built. It would also help us save money spent on building these pieces of infrastructure,” the PWD official said.

The PWD has already installed such lamps in around 28 intersections, from Moolchand red light and Neela Gumbad to Nizamuddin Railway station, on a pilot basis. “We will propose more such poles,” the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp