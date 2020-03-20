STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Art fairs contribute to creative capital’

Artist Himani Gupta on her inspirations, her definition of Right to the City, and much more

Published: 20th March 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Himani Gupta at her studio

Himani Gupta at her studio

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

When you are born to practising doctors, you are expected to follow in their footsteps,  white coat, stethoscope, et al. But Himani Gupta doesn’t believe in adhering to such a conventional thought. Little wonder then that the Himachal Pradesh-born Gupta, after her stints as a management consultant, urban researcher and spatial designer, is now a full-time artist, working in mixed media, especially painting, layering, and drawing. 

The 35-year-old artist’s work studies ‘psychogeography’, the impact of the built environment on human emotions and identity and how land, spaces and cities evolve both structurally and organically. The Italian Embassy Cultural Centre recently showcased Gupta’s works at their India Art Fair booth.

Excerpts: 

How and why did you switch from working in the corporate sector to being a fulltime artist?

After a long route comprising a very diverse education and professional background spanning interior design and management consulting (concerning infrastructure and cities), I returned to arts fulltime, around three years ago. With all this experience, travel and study (and more underway), I felt the only means of expression and introspection that could do justice was the visual arts, which is a medium I love dearly. 

What inspired you to become an artist? 

The idea of creating something from the beginning using what I see and experience inspires me. I engage with my immediate surroundings by means of paintings, drawings, sketches, sound recordings and verbal accounts of people whose stories I choose to include in my works. History also contributes to my process greatly.

Who do you consider as your ideal and why? 

The works of Alghiero Boetti, Mark Bradford and Anthony Gormley have inspired me and influenced my works – linking my academic research to my aesthetic style and art practice, making them my most admired artists in present times. Boettie’s travel and use of maps is something that resonates with me personally. The use of the figurative in the context of space in Gormley’s installations is an important reference point for me. Bradford’s tactile and large scale works influence me to express emotional and political experiences through medium and material. 

What’s Right to the City that you often talk about? 

Cities, land, nature and their components feature heavily in my work as I believe they catalyse movements, politics, conflict and human collaborations. A key theme I explore in my work is Right to the City through mobility and associations formed through experiences provided by a spatial environment.

Do art fairs help the propagation of art and artists? 

Art fairs are important cultural contributors in a city. Art fairs, which are inclusive, do result in higher community cohesiveness and reaching the masses through art and discourse. But it all depends on how art fairs are curated. A successful art fair should not only be visually appealing, but also contribute to the intellectual and creative capital of society and bring people together to engage in appreciating art and culture. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Himani Gupta
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp