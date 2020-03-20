Delhi HC stays FIR order against VHP leader over hate speech

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed a trial court order directing lodging of FIR against Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Alok Kumar for allegedly giving hate speech during a rally last year.

Justice Yogesh Khanna put on hold till May 12 the trial court order of February 18.

The high court asked the police to file a status report before May 12, the next date of hearing.

The trial court order had come on a complaint by activist Harsh Mander, who had alleged that Kumar gave hate speech during a VHP rally in July.