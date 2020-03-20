STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

The last one hour before the Nirbhaya convicts were hanged

Each of the convicts was accompanied by six wardens who took them to the hanging platform.

Published: 20th March 2020 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Nirbhaya gang rape case convicts (clockwise from top left) Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh.

Nirbhaya gang rape case convicts (clockwise from top left) Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: It was 3 a.m. on Friday when all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case were taken out from their barracks for a brief time. They were already awake as the "fear to be hanged" did not allow them to sleep. When the jail authorities asked them to finish their routine work and wear the new clothes provided by the jail authorities, they all broke down and fell at the feet of the jail staff.

"It's not right to reveal their identity, but they were not in the right state of mind and wanted to talk to jail workers but could not say a single word. They even refused to have tea when it was offered," a Tihar jail source said.

ALSO WATCH: Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter

According to a Tihar headquarters source, "At around 5 a.m. the DCP of West District reached to meet these convicts. The Jail Superintendent introduced them to the DCP. Thereafter, they completed the documentation formalities."

"After completing the documentation, they were taken out from their cells and their faces were covered with cloth," he added.

ALSO READ | Safdarjung doctors remember Nirbhaya as 'brave woman', say law has taken its course

An officer, requesting anonymity, told IANS: "They were not reacting to anything before their faces were covered but soon after they realised that they have reached the hanging room, one of them broke down and started crying and screaming. He almost fell down on the floor. But the jail staff took him to the hanging platform".

Each of the convicts was accompanied by six wardens who took them to the hanging platform.

When their feet were being tied, one of them started resisting but the security personnel restrained him. The convicts' hands were tied when they were taken out of their cells.

Now, it was the time to deliver justice to Nirbhaya. All the convicts were supposed to be hanged at the same time but Pawan was the only hangman there to pull the lever, hence, the jail staff helped in pulling the other handles.

Finally, at 5.30 a.m. when Jail Superintendent S. Sunil signalled that it was time to hang the convicts, Pawan and the other persons pulled the handles. After 30 minutes, the doctor who was present there, declared the convicts dead and their bodies were sent for post-mortem to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirbhaya Nirbhaya rape case
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp