Deserted roads in Delhi as people observe 14-hour Janata Curfew

Barring shops selling essential commodities and pharmacies, all other establishments remained closed as the self-imposed curfew began at 7 am.

Published: 22nd March 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Deserted view of National Highway-24 in New Delhi on Sunday during Janata Curfew. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi woke up to empty streets on Sunday with people confining themselves to homes and vehicles off the road in view of the 14-hour 'Janata Curfew' initiated to check the spread of coronavirus.

Most of the people in the city skipped their morning walks while religious places curtailed activities as part of social distancing.

Services of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation were suspended on Sunday in view of the 'Janata curfew' while half of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses were off the roads.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Saturday that only 50 per cent of buses will ply on roads considering some people may have to travel due to emergency.

A large number of autos and taxis too were off the roads.

The Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh, Delhi Pradesh Transport Union, Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union and Delhi Taxi Tourist Transport Association have decided to join the 'Janata curfew'.

Cab aggregator Ola said it will have "limited availability of vehicles to support essential and emergency travel".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm as part of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly virus.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 27 on Saturday, according to the Delhi Health Department.

