STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi budget: AAP sets sights on boosting DTC bus fleet in capital

Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said his government has also planned to build multi-level bus depots, which would be the first of its kind in the country.

Published: 24th March 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said his government has allocated `259 crore for the purchase of more DTC buses. He also pledged funds for Metro Phase 4. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Presenting the first budget of its new term, the Delhi government on Monday allocated Rs 259 crore for purchasing new buses to augment the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet and another Rs 1,100 crore to hasten the process of purchasing more cluster buses.Rolling out the budget, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said his government has set its sights on augmenting the DTC fleet to 11,000 buses, as well as laying out a 500-km Metro line.

“Altogether, 2,485 new buses (1,300 DTC and 1,185 cluster buses including 685 electric buses) will be added to our fleet during the year 2020-21 and 1,880 buses (444 DTC and 1,436 cluster buses) will be purchased in 2021-22. This will help us meet the targeted total fleet size of 11,000 buses. I propose an outlay of Rs 250 crore for the purchase of buses by DTC and `1,100 crore to address viability issues in the purchase of cluster buses,” Sisodia said.

Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said his government has also planned to build multi-level bus depots, which would be the first of its kind in the country.“I wish to inform the House that non-availability of land in Delhi has made purchase and plying of more public buses a huge challenge. Hence, we have decided to convert four bus depots — Okhla, Harinagar, Vasant Vihar and Hasanpur — into multi-level facilities.

The government, in its last term, added new buses to boost its public transport system. Around 600 buses, equipped with CCTVs and disable-friendly lits, have already been inaugurated by the chief minister.

Sisodia said that free ridership for women in DTC buses will continue into the next fiscal. It was launched in October 2019. He also proposed an outlay of `900 crore for Metro Phase 4.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Budget Delhi Buses AAP Arvind Kejriwal DTC Buses
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp