Delhi government to provide parenting tips to guardians, wards

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After introducing the widely-acclaimed ‘Happiness Class’, parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) and bringing an overhaul to government schools, the government on Monday proposed to organise workshops to impart parenting lessons.



Presenting the budget, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, proposed to set up the city’s own education board and a teachers’ university, as well as introduce to early childhood education and new school health schemes. The latter would enable the government to keep detailed health records of students.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia,

who also holds the finance portfolio,

presentsthe budget. (Photo | EPS)

“The government will set up Delhi’s own board of education focusing on understanding concepts as opposed to rote learning. We will prepare the children to take on the emerging challenges in today’s world,” the deputy CM said.

Moreover, 90 government schools, which are being operated in two shifts, would be converted into single-shift institutions. Rolling out a bouquet of new initiatives for the education sector, Sisodia announced that a total of `15,815 crore will be pumped in to fund the proposed schemes and projects.

“Education is the foundation of the ‘Kejriwal Model of Governance’. It guarantees quality education to all children. Hence, we have invested a quarter of our total budget outlay in this sector,” Sisodia said.

He also proposed a number of new initiatives on skill and entrepreneurship development and proficiency in spoken English, as well as a patriotic curriculum.

As with the ‘Happiness Class’, a period will be dedicated to imparting entrepreneurship lessons to an estimated 7.5 lakh children, from classes 9 to 12. He also proposed converting all classrooms, in standards 9 to 12, into fully-digitised ones.