DTC buses to allow only essential service providers

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) announced on Tuesday that only those involved in providing essential services will be allowed to travel in its buses.

In an order dated March 24, DTC Managing Director Garima Gupta asked all the depot managers to ensure that all operational buses have a sticker pasted on the front left windscreen saying "for staff of essential services only and on government duty."

"In these buses, the conductors should allow the entry of passengers and employees of essential services after checking their official identity card. These passages/employees will have to buy tickets or show their passes, as applicable," the order said.

The DTC also asked the depot managers to issue duty passes to all the employees on duty so that they can move between their workplace and homes and vice-versa.

While on Sunday and Monday, only 25 per cent of the DTC buses were running, the government has increased the number to 50 per cent of the total buses from Tuesday to avoid inconvenience to the essential service providers.