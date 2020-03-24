STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Man spits at Manipur woman, calls her ‘corona’, sparks fury in Delhi

Students and residents from Northeast India started a #SayNoToRacism campaign on social media, requesting Delhi people to stop racism against Northeastern people.

Published: 24th March 2020 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Chennai

Image used for representational image. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday registered a complaint against an unidentified man for allegedly spitting at a woman from Manipur in Vijay Nagar and calling her “Corona”. A case has been registered under IPC 509 (insult ing the modesty of a woman.)

Delhi Police and the Special Unit for North-Eastern Residents (SPUNER) on Monday issued an advisory with helpline numbers for the safety and security of Northeast students, employees and residents living in Delhi.

“An FIR has been filed against an unidentified man under IPC 509 in Mukherjee Nagar Police Station. To avoid any such incident in the future and to ensure the safety of Northeast students and residents in the North West Delhi, police patrolling is taking place and helplines have been set up,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vijayata Arya, North West Delhi.Further, Delhi Police issued an advisory and asked Northeast residents to download Delhi Police mobile app “TATPAR “ for their safety and security.

“Any Northeast resident who faces racist comments and attacks can dial ‘100’ or special Northeast helpline number ‘1093’ for emergency police assistance.The police have also deployed Special Police officials under SPUNER for assistance,” read the advisory issued by Hibu Tamang, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), SPUNER. “One can lodge an online FIR to SHO of nearest police station as well for incidents of racism,” he  added.

Students and residents from Northeast India started a #SayNoToRacism campaign on social media, requesting Delhi people to stop racism against Northeastern people.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about the matter urging citizens to  not resort to racism in times of crisis.“Delhi Police must find the culprit and take strict action,” he tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police Coronavirus Racism COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp