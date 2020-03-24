Man spits at Manipur woman, calls her ‘corona’, sparks fury in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday registered a complaint against an unidentified man for allegedly spitting at a woman from Manipur in Vijay Nagar and calling her “Corona”. A case has been registered under IPC 509 (insult ing the modesty of a woman.)



Delhi Police and the Special Unit for North-Eastern Residents (SPUNER) on Monday issued an advisory with helpline numbers for the safety and security of Northeast students, employees and residents living in Delhi.

“An FIR has been filed against an unidentified man under IPC 509 in Mukherjee Nagar Police Station. To avoid any such incident in the future and to ensure the safety of Northeast students and residents in the North West Delhi, police patrolling is taking place and helplines have been set up,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vijayata Arya, North West Delhi.Further, Delhi Police issued an advisory and asked Northeast residents to download Delhi Police mobile app “TATPAR “ for their safety and security.

“Any Northeast resident who faces racist comments and attacks can dial ‘100’ or special Northeast helpline number ‘1093’ for emergency police assistance.The police have also deployed Special Police officials under SPUNER for assistance,” read the advisory issued by Hibu Tamang, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), SPUNER. “One can lodge an online FIR to SHO of nearest police station as well for incidents of racism,” he added.

Students and residents from Northeast India started a #SayNoToRacism campaign on social media, requesting Delhi people to stop racism against Northeastern people.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about the matter urging citizens to not resort to racism in times of crisis.“Delhi Police must find the culprit and take strict action,” he tweeted.