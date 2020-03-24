STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Shelter homeless in vacant Delhi government buildings’ during coronavirus lockdown

As the city saw its first day of lockdown, civil society organisations urged the Delhi government to open underutilised and vacant government buildings for the homeless.

Published: 24th March 2020 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Buses are seen parked at East Vinod Nagar Bus Depot after lockdown in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS )

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

“With homeless people being encouraged to stay in shelters, we have received reports that occupancy is increasing,” said Shivani Chaudhry, executive director of Housing and Land Rights. “The government should consider utilising its  vacant buildings, community and marriage halls, and school buildings,” she added. 

Sunil Kumar Aledia, founder member of the Centre for Holistic Development said,“We have appealed to the The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board for adequate sleeping arrangements for the homeless so that they can practise distancing. We have also urged the authorities to provide adequate water, soap and food.”

“The challenge is to reach out to people as daily wages have stopped and charitable institutions have closed down. People would be accommodated around the shelters’ premises to avoid overcrowding at the shelter homes,” said  DUSIB member expert Bipin Rai.

