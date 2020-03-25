STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Asked to move due to COVID-19 lockdown, Shaheen Bagh protestors say 'will be back to fight CAA'

A Twitter handle, managed by Shaheen Bagh volunteers, says the anti-CAA movement will continue in an evolved manifestation amid coronavirus lockdown. 

Published: 25th March 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

A man clears anti-CAA graffiti painted on a bus stop after the protest site was cleared at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Delhi Police cleared the sit-in site at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday, anti- CAA protesters pledged to resume their “fight” against the contentious citizenship law after the COVID-19 crisis is over. Expressing their annoyance, volunteers associated with the Shaheen Bagh protest said the police intervention was inevitable.

“Our protest was an idea. The police have just removed the people physically from the location. The tents and posters and all the symbolic protest material that we had kept were removed. At a time when we were obeying and cooperating amid such a pandemic, the police took advant age and cl e a red everything,” said a woman protester, requesting anonymity. Another volunteer Asif Mujtaba pledged to continue the stir later.

“We will plan accordingly. The road blockade is just a part of the protest. We have not called off the protest yet,” he said.

A Delhi Police personnelsignals residents to go away from the lanes and stay at their homes in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

A Twitter handle, being managed by a group of volunteers, declared that the movement would continue but its physical manifestation will evolve. “Although the sit-in by the women of Shaheen Bagh was the fundamental form of the protest, its essence, however, transcends its physical form. Shaheen Bagh is no longer just a sentiment space, but an idea, a warm sentiment, a symbol of indefatigable spirits and democratic force. The movement will go and only its physical manifestation will evolve,” read the statement posted on the social media platform.

After clearing protest sites at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia, the police dismantled all art installations placed at two locations. Later, workers were seen painting the walls that had full of slogans and messages in the about three-month agitation. A senior police officer said all paraphernalia at protest sites near Okhla and Shaheen Bagh were removed but denied giving order to whitewash artwork on the walls. The Jamia Millia Islamia administration or the civic authorities must have initiated the cleanliness drive, the officer added.

On the other hand, the JMI administration denied its role in whitewashing the walls. “It was perhaps done following the orders of the police. The university has no role,” said a JMI official. Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said removal of agitators was in the best interest of everyone in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Terming it a protest on a “baseless” issue, the BJP leader said, “The CAA doesn’t take anybody’s citizenship. It is about giving citizenship to minorities who are facing persecution in the neighbouring countries. It does not take away the citizenship of any Indian.” Similarly, the people have been misinformed about NPR from the start, he said. In these grave times, the mankind needs to stand together and survive the corona pandemic rather than protesting on “baseless” issues, Hussain added. With agency inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shaheen Bagh Anti CAA Protests Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus (EPS/P Jawahar)
As Tamil Nadu slips into lockdown, around 2 lakh people leave the city in a day
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp