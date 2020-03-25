STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Cross-species diseases may become frequent: AIIMS study

The study explains why COVID-19, a virus known to reside in animals (bats, pangolin) and not infect humans decided to leave its animal host and jump into a human.

Published: 25th March 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

People maintain safe distance in a queue outside a departmental store. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While India is grappling with the coronavirus, a study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) suggests that with the destruction of natural habitats, there are enhanced chances of clashes for territory between animals and humans, leading to more frequent opportunities for a cross-species spill over leading to more zoonotic diseases.

A study done by Dr. Subhradip Karmakar, Associate Professor in the Department of Biochemistry at AIIMS along with Dr Ruby Dhar from same institute suggests that the consumption of wild animals for food or medicinal purposes, puts creatures like bats in close contact with other animals and people.

“What makes COVID19 more lethal is that it came too sudden and left us completely baffled and unprepared. This recent outbreak and possibly many more to come are mostly due to too much human intervention into nature. Human-induced changes and fiddling with natural habitats may have promoted viral host switching from animals to humans,” said the study.

COVID-19 LIVE | 21-day lockdown starts, flight carrying Indian passengers lands in Delhi

“Coronavirus, like the SARS virus, typically causes zoonotic infections, being transmitted from animals to humans. One way that these viruses are believed to be crossing species barrier too often and invading into the human population is when they are consumed as part of exotic foods, like what happened in Wuhan, China,” it added.

The study explains why COVID-19, a virus known to reside in animals (bats, pangolin) and not infect humans decided to leave its animal host and jump into a human.“Host switching (also called spill over) is no easy task and sometimes could take decades to happen. It perhaps needs the right amount of everything -- host, opportunity, survival conditions, and correct genetic mutations in the first place in the virus,” the study mentioned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus (EPS/P Jawahar)
As Tamil Nadu slips into lockdown, around 2 lakh people leave the city in a day
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp