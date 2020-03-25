STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kejriwal govt orders strict action against Delhi landlords forcing healthcare professionals to vacate

The department said that "such behaviour" of landlords amounts to obstructing public servant in discharging their duties.

Published: 25th March 2020 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Thermal screening of passengers being conducted amid coronavirus outbreak, at Guwahati Railway Station

For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Health and Family Welfare Department on Wednesday directed district administrations and police to take strict action against landlords and house owners who are forcing doctors, paramedical staff and health care personnel to vacate their rented residences in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

"A lot of complaints have been received from doctors/paramedical staff/healthcare personnel all over NCT of Delhi, that their landlords/house-owners are forcing them to vacate their rented residences. And such behaviour amounts to obstructing public servant in discharging their duties," said Delhi's Health and Family Welfare Department.

"In view of the Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020 under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 for prevention and containment of COVID-19, all the district magistrates, zonal deputy commissioners of municipal corporations, district deputy commissioners of police are directed to take strict penal action against such landlords, house-owners under the relevant provisions of law and submit an action taken report on a daily basis to the office of additional chief secretary Home, Delhi government," it said. This came after Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting appropriate action against the landlords asking doctors and nurses who are treating patients, to vacate residences.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed the landlords to be considerate for 1-2 months and accept rents in installments if the tenant cannot instantly make arrangements.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the highly contagious virus.

Delhi Epidemic Diseases Coronavirus COVID-19
