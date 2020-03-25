STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man held for calling woman 'coronavirus' in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

On Sunday, the woman lodged a report alleging that a man slowed down his scooter, spat paan on her face and called her "coronavirus" at a street, a senior police officer said.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly calling a woman "coronavirus" after spitting paan on her face in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, police said.

The accused has been identified as Gaurav Vohra, a resident of Model Town, they said.

Thereafter, a case under IPC section 506 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) was registered at the Mukherjee Nagar police station.

During the investigation, police analyzed the CCTV footage of the Vijay Nagar area and searched for a white color scooter.

After identifying the scooter, the accused was nabbed on Wednesday, police said.

The vehicle was recovered from his possession, they added.

Vohra works at a cooker manufacturing factory at Anand Parbat, the police said.

