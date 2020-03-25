Shaheen Bagh protest site move due to COVID-19 should not be seen as win or loss: Interlocutors

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors appealed to the people not to consider clearing of the protest site at Shaheen Bagh as a “win or loss”. The nearly three-month protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act came to halt amid a complete lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.



Senior advocates Sadhana Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde, who were appointed as interlocutors in February, said they have submitted two reports to the apex court.



“Our process of interlocution has reinforced many valuable lessons, including the need for continued dialogue at all times. We believe that the Supreme Court-mandated interlocution kept Shaheen Bagh protests peaceful even while violence erupted in other parts of Delhi. Some rigours of the blockade were relaxed by the protesters clearing some peripheral roads.



Today the few remaining Shaheen Bagh protesters have been finally dispersed peacefully with minimal force,” the advocates said in a statement. “We request everyone to see the issue not as a question of win or lose. The country has a grave pandemic threatening it and currently that must receive everyone’s attention .” Both Ramachandran and Hegde added the process of interlocution reinforced the need for dialogue at all times.