STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Shaheen Bagh protest site move due to COVID-19 should not be seen as win or loss: Interlocutors

Senior advocates Sadhana Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde, who were appointed as interlocutors in February, said they have submitted two reports to the apex court.

Published: 25th March 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel patrol on a street after lockdown in the wake of deadly coronavirus at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors appealed to the people not to consider clearing of the protest site at Shaheen Bagh as a “win or loss”. The nearly three-month protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act came to halt amid a complete lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Senior advocates Sadhana Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde, who were appointed as interlocutors in February, said they have submitted two reports to the apex court.

COVID-19 LIVE | India locked down for 21 days, TN registers first death

“Our process of interlocution has reinforced many valuable lessons, including the need for continued dialogue at all times. We believe that the Supreme Court-mandated interlocution kept Shaheen Bagh protests peaceful even while violence erupted in other parts of Delhi. Some rigours of the blockade were relaxed by the protesters clearing some peripheral roads.

Today the few remaining Shaheen Bagh protesters have been finally dispersed peacefully with minimal force,” the advocates said in a statement. “We request everyone to see the issue not as a question of win or lose. The country has a grave pandemic threatening it and currently that must receive everyone’s attention .” Both Ramachandran and Hegde added the process of interlocution reinforced the need for dialogue at all times.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus Shaheen Bagh COVID 19 Anti CAA Protests
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus (EPS/P Jawahar)
As Tamil Nadu slips into lockdown, around 2 lakh people leave the city in a day
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp