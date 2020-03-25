This is how Delhi locals do their bit to fight coronavirus pandemic

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

The COVID-19 scare has gripped the nation, with Delhi reporting 30 cases and one death. Now with the entire country under strict lockdown and people asked to stay indoors, five Delhi-NCR residents tell us what precautions they are taking to keep themselves and their families safe:

Dr Navin Taneja, 54, Founder, The National Skin Centre, South Extension

Any bacteria or virus can’t enter the body through skin unless we have a cut. It can come through our oral mucosa, nasal mucosa or eyes. That is why the only thing that we are practising is washing our hands frequently. As a doctor, I have the habit of not touching my face. We are not even wearing masks at home because no one is sick.

Preet Motwani, 30,Software Engineer, Vivek Vihar

We’re a family of four, and make it a point to wash our hands every one hour. As I am saving on the travelling time to office, I have started doing immunity booster yoga asanas. Apart from this, we are keeping a close watch on all authentic information related to Covid-19. Chess and Ludo have become a good time pass. We are even maintaining distance from our neighbours.

Sana Jhamb, 26, PR Professional, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad

After any essential grocery store trips, I wash my hands as well as the packets of the items purchased. I make sure I wash my hands for at least 20 seconds and I have even sensitised my family about it. We have got sanitisers that contain at least 60 per cent alcohol. I clean ‘high-touch’ surfaces such as phones and handles using an isopropylalcohol spray.

Parul Kapur, Event Manager, 31, New Friends Colony

We have gone old school by doing all household chores on our own. Groceries and medical supplies are being thoroughly washed after being brought into the house. We are consuming lemon water, and have included more fruits and vegetables in our diet. We keep disinfecting door knobs, handles and gates, as these have high chances of people coming from outside and touching their surfaces.

Ruchi Sharma, Licensing Support Analyst, 36, Faridabad

We make it a point to wash hands whenever we come from outside or after handing the garbage to the collector. It’s been a week that since we’ve stopped going out. I avoid watching too many videos on Covid-19, but jokes are a good way to cheer up. Now is the time to stay positive.