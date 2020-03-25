Two fresh coronavirus cases in Noida, one in Greater Noida; both had foreign travel history

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A husband-wife duo in Noida and a man in Greater Noida on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district to 11, officials said. The 50-year-old man and his 47-year-old wife live in Sector 137 and do not have any foreign travel history but her auditor husband had recently met a UK-based client, Health Department officials said. The 37-year-old man in Greater Noida’s Zeta 1 sector has recently returned from Africa, Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargava said.

“All the three cases who tested positive on Tuesday have already been hospitalised and are under treatment. Their family members have been kept in isolation and being monitored,” Bhargava told a news agency. The district administration has sealed the society in Sector 137 of Noida and Sector Zeta 1 in Greater Noida for sanitisation work since the detection of the cases. “New positive cases for coronavirus have been detected.... The society and the sector concerned have been temporarily sealed from March 24 till March 26 for sanitisation work.



Entry into or exit from them will not be allowed during the period except for emergency cases,” District Magistrate B N Singh told the media. According to the district health department, 362 samples have been sent for test so far, of which 11 have resulted positive, 259 negative, and result for 93 was awaited by Tuesday evening. A total of 148 people have been kept isolated at quarantine facilities — 99 at hospitals and 49 at Gautam Buddh University, the department stated, adding that 1,717 individuals were under surveillance. Meanwhile, a high rise society in Noida’s Sector-137 has been locked down for three days after a resident tested positive for COVID-19), officials said.

Authorities on Tuesday morning sealed the society till March 26. “No one will be allowed to enter or leave the society till 10 a.m.+ on March 26,” the District Magistrate said in an order. The DM asked the administration to take the required steps to contain the infection. The entire society will be sanitised before it is opened on March 26.



