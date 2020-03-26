STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
800 people quarantined in Delhi after coming in contact with coronavirus positive doctor

The Minister informed that a mohalla clinic doctor and four others have tested positive after they came in contact with a woman who returned from Saudi Arabia.

Published: 26th March 2020 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 09:52 AM

A doctors practises social distancing at a mohalla clinic in Delhi amid reports of doctors being ostracised due to corona. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eight hundred people are under home quarantine after a doctor, working at a mohalla clinic in northeast Delhi, tested positive for coronavirus. Despite the setback, the Delhi government has decided to keep the Aam Aadmi mohalla clinics fully functional during the 21-day lockdown so that people are not inconvenienced.

An official from the Shahdara District Magistrate’s office said more residents were being identified. The infection began when a woman who returned from Saudi Arabia visited the doctor. The doctor’s wife and daughter also tested positive for the infection.

“In Delhi, a mohalla clinic doctor is suffering from Coronavirus… There are rumours that mohalla clinics will be closed... This is completely wrong information because we will ensure every mohalla clinic is fully functional during this tough time,” said CM Arvind Kejriwal.  “Government won’t shut clinics as this will inconvenience people. We will ensure the safety of all doctors and their tests will be done regularly.” Some doctors working at mohalla clinics are worried about the non-availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) kit and the lack of transportation.


COVID-19 LIVE | 18 dead so far, confirmed India cases near 650 as Sitharaman to address media

“We were told that the clinic can be opened but at our own risk. The clinic staff has refused to come as there is no transport. How can a doctor alone operate the clinic?” questioned a doctor. Several calls to health officials for a response went unanswered. In a related development, the government has decided that in the next 24 hours, all healthcare workers and doctors directly involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients or gathering test samples from suspected cases would be tested. Hospitals allocated for the purpose are LNJP Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, DDU Hospital, GTB Hospital and Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. 

ALSO READ | Lockdown not enough to eradicate coronavirus, use this time to 'find, isolate, test, 'trace, treat': WHO

No international flights till April 14
In line with the three-week lockdown, all international flights will remain suspended till April 14

WHO’s rebuke
The global community squandered the first window of opportunity in addressing the pandemic, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “The time to act was actually more than a month ago or two months ago,” he said

Stay put in the Philippines
Hundreds of Indian students stranded in the Philippines can fly back home when the travel ban is lifted, the Indian embassy said

2 minors infected
Two siblings, both minors, tested positive for coronavirus in Srinagar. One of them is an eight-month-old. His grandfather had a travel history to Saudi Arabia

Hundreds booked
Hundreds of people across India were booked for violating lockdown. Drones, too, were deployed to warn people against stepping out of their respective homes

Comments

