AIIMS to soon begin tele-consultation as OPD remains shut to maintain social distancing

NEW DELHI: The AIIMS will soon begin a tele-consultation facility for its patients as it has shut down its OPD, including speciality services, and all new and follow-up patients' registration from March 24 till further orders.

The facility is likely to be operational by end of this week. AIIMS earlier decided to temporarily suspend routine walk-in OPD registration of patients from March 23 as part of an effort to redirect its resources to control the outbreak.

"The aim of starting a tele-consultation facility is to help our follow-up patients get consultation of doctors through telephone. Several patients had appointments which are now cancelled. Besides, chronic patients can also consult doctors through this system," AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said.