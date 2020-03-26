STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court asks AIIMS to treat 18-month-old girl with rare disease 'Gaucher' pro-bono

The Delhi High Court has asked the AIIMS to provide treatment to an 18-month-old girl who is suffering from a rare disease ‘Gaucher’, without charging anything from her father.

Published: 26th March 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

The counsel for the child’s father told the court that he cannot afford the monthly cost of treatment of the disease which is about Rs 3.5 lakh. (Photo | File Photo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the AIIMS to provide treatment to an 18-month-old girl who is suffering from a rare disease ‘Gaucher’, without charging anything from her father. Justice Prathiba M Singh noted that as on date, there is no policy for dealing with persons with rare diseases and how the treatment is to be provided to them. The court directed the Centre to file an affidavit before the next date of hearing (April 17) on the current policy of the government on rare diseases.

The court, in its order passed on March 23, said the order should be communicated to the Medical Superintendent and Director of AIIMS to commence the treatment of the child immediately. The court was hearing a petition filed by the child’s father seeking funds for her treatment and direction for treating her for the disease as repeated representations made to various government authorities had not been fruitful. The counsel for the child’s father told the court that the monthly cost of treatment of the disease is about Rs 3.5 lakh.

The court was informed that ‘Gaucher’ has been treated as an ‘orphan disease’ in the US and the European Union. It is a genetic disorder where fat-laden Gaucher cells build up in areas like the spleen, liver and bone marrow. The court noted the expense for this treatment is steep which the family cannot afford.

“Considering the age of the child and given that the policy for rare diseases is yet to be finalised by the government, it is deemed appropriate to direct AIIMS to start the treatment of the petitioner (child) without charging anything from her.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi High Court AIIMS Gaucher
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp