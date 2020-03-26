Delhi Police constable suspended for damaging vegetable carts during lockdown

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police constable posted in the central district was suspended on Thursday for allegedly damaging vegetable carts during the lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

The order came a day after the video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, the constable can be seen overturning three vegetable carts one by one.

According to the police, the video surfaced online on Wednesday, following which the constable was suspended on Thursday.