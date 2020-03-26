Delhi Police sets up 24X7 helpline number to address queries on lockdown

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has launched a 24-hour helpline number for city residents to address their queries on the lockdown, officials said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that this is necessary for a decisive battle against COVID-19.

The helpline number 011-23469526 was set up as a number of queries are being received from the public with regard to circulars, instructions and prohibitory orders issued by the police, the officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Licensing) Asif Mohd.

Ali is supervising the helpline center and is supported by sufficient staff from his unit who have been attending the number for the general public round-the-clock, according to police.