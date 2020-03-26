STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Need to support all frontline workers now, tells Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Expressing concern over the reports, Baijal also asked officials to ensure proper transport arrangements for the healthcare providers. 

Published: 26th March 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

A deserted view of Rajpath during the full lockdown in New Delhi. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following reports about misbehaviour with tenants — doctors, paramedics and other health care personnel — at the hands of landlords or property owners amid coronavirus outbreak in the national capital, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed all District Magistrates (DMs), Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of municipal corporations and deputy commissioner of police (DCPs) to take strict penal action against the offenders under the relevant provisions of law.

"At this juncture, we should support all frontline workers who are fighting against this pandemic to safeguard society. Directions were issued to concerned officials of the district administration, civic bodies, and police to take strict penal action.

They will also need to submit a daily Action Taken Report (ATR) to the office of additional chief secretary (Home),” said an government official. The official said that the L-G has also asked to ensure transport arrangements for the health care providers from their residence to hospitals to allow them to hassle-free commute to their workplace.
 

