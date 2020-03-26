STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Shops selling essential commodities in Delhi can stay open 24 hours: L-G Anil Baijal

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal further added that the police department has been asked to allow e-commerce companies to function in the state.

Published: 26th March 2020 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a digital press conference over lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a digital press conference over lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday said that all shops selling essential commodities in Delhi will be allowed to remain open round the clock to prevent crowding and rush by the people.

He further added that the police department has been asked to allow e-commerce companies to function in the state.

"Online service providers and e-retailers delivering essential services and goods to be allowed. All essential services shops can remain open 24 hours so that there is no rush of people," Baijal said at a press conference which was also attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He further added that the police department has finalised a list of e-commerce companies which will be allowed to function in the national capital.

Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE: Government announces Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package for poor

Briefing the media, Kejriwal said that Delhi till date has 36 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

"Out of these, 26 are people who had come from foreign countries and the rest 10 people got infected from them. Therefore, the situation is currently under control and disease is not spreading amongst the people. We, however, do not need to sit back but to take more measures to stop its spread," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM further urged all the people to stay indoors and not venture outside their homes unless it was for essential services.

"People have mostly stayed in the last couple of days but some are still getting out. I urge all people to stay indoors unless it is for getting essential commodities like milk, vegetables or fruits," he said.

COVID-19 LIVE | Delhi allows food delivery services even as virus kills 18, infects over 650

He said that the government will provide passes to ration shops, medicine shops, vegetable vendors and other essential service providers via WhatsApp.

"We are providing E-passes to all those involved in essential services. All you need to do is to call on 1031, following which the directions for getting the pass will be conveyed. The passes will be sent to them via WhatsApp," Kejriwal said.

He further said that all police personnel have been urged that vendors selling milk, vegetables etc should be allowed to carry on their activities even if they do not have passes.

He further said that Mohalla clinics in Delhi will not be closed and all precautions will be taken at the respective locations and said that regular testing of healthcare workers will now take place in the national capital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak coronavirus in India coronavirus death toll
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp