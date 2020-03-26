STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus warriors continue to face brunt of landlords, some evicted in Delhi

Premier medical institute, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) doctors are among the victims of this type of discrimination. 

People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several cases have come in notice where flatmates and landlords have asked medicos, journalists and those working in public to vacate in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. This development comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned that strict action would be taken against those who are found doing such acts. 

COVID-19 LIVE | Death toll reaches 15 in India, eight new cases in Tamil Nadu

The AIIMS Resident Doctor’s Association (RDA) has written to Central government to issue an order prohibiting landlords and homeowners from evicting medical professionals working in the field. 

“At least two to three cases have been reported outside AIIMS campus where medical professionals have been asked to vacate.. There are complaints from Telangana and countrywide as well," president of RDA, Dr Adarsh Pratap Singh told The New Indian Express. The letter highlights that many doctors have been facing difficulties due to their line of profession.  

“Doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals involved in COVID care are being asked to vacate their rented homes and some have been forcibly evicted”. Condemning such acts, the RDA has requested an order from the government and travel facility for medical professionals. 

“We received a call from Home Minister Amit Shah who assured us that things will be taken care of and he had already directed the administration regarding our concerns,” Singh added. 

